Bardole
Mary Jean Bardole, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 85. Mary Jean was born on March 18, 1934 in Brundidge, Alabama to Lena and T. R. Coggins.
Mary Jean graduated from Robert E. Lee High School. After graduating high school, Mary Jean began working at Blue Cross/Blue Shield. She met her husband, Robert L. Bardole, on a blind date arranged by her best friend. This blind date would eventually become a "marriage made in Heaven." In October of 1960, she and Bob adopted their daughter, Debra J. Bardole.
After raising her family, Mary Jean began working in taxpayer service for the IRS. When her husband retired in 1989, she retired as well and then began a new life of traveling & cruising around the world. When Mary Jean wasn't traveling, she enjoyed playing bunco, bridge, sewing, quilting and all things "craft-aholic." She was a wonderful cook, but an EXCEPTIONAL baker...there wasn't a dessert she couldn't make. When her hands weren't busy in the kitchen, they were rooting for the Florida Gators.
Mary Jean is survived by her daughter, Debra J. Bardole; sister, Christy Kinsey Donovan (James); sister in-laws, Linda Bardole & Connie Kinsey Baker, along with several nieces and nephews.
Mary Jean was preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of 54 years, Robert L. Bardole.
Mary Jean's family would like to THANK the Care Specialists of Rosecastle at Deerwood for their love, support and care over the past 4 years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday December 13th at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 8264 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Florida. Reverend James Jennings will be officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 12th at the Arlington Park Funeral Home, 6920 Lone Star Rd, Jacksonville, Florida 32211. Interment will be in the Arlington Park Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home www.arlingtonparkfuneralhome.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019