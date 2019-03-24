HIRSIG

Mary Jean Lamson Paul Hirsig, born in Jacksonville on January 11, 1927, was the daughter of Jean MacDonald Mason Lamson and Herbert Lamson and a fifth generation Floridian. She attended local public schools, Holton Arms Jr. College in Washington, D.C., The Boston Conservatory of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, was awarded a Bachelor Of Music Education from Jacksonville University and a Masters Degree in Education from the University of Florida. She taught in the Jacksonville public schools for 13 years and worked as a court reporter with Raleigh C. Dowling, Jr. for 20 years. She was predeceased by her brother Herbert Lamson Jr. and by her husband Beverly Wilkes Hirsig (Larry). She is survived by a daughter, Margaret Mason Paul Comin (Peggy), and her husband, William Douglas Comin, of Marietta, Ga., a son William McCann Paul and his wife Janet Anne Forest of Washington, D.C., and five grandchildren: Meredith L'Engle Comin of Cincinnati, Ohio, Douglas Edward Comin of Marietta, Ga., Emily L'Engle Forest Paul of Washington, D.C., Andrew Angwin Forest Paul of Asheville, N.C., and Elizabeth Seton Forest Paul of Washington, D.C. For most of her life she was a member of the St. John's Episcopal Cathedral where she was a member of the Sanctuary Guild.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to St John's Episcopal Cathedral.

A Graveside Service will be 11:00 AM in Evergreen Cemetery (Gate 5) on March 29, 2019.

Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904) 353-3649.