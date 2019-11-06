|
Mary Jo Pawlicki Connor, age 85, passed away peacefully to be with her Lord on October 31, 2019. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was devoted to her family. Mary Jo was a native of Jacksonville, graduating from Robert E. Lee High School. She was a proud member of Middleburg Black Creek Lions Club and Middleburg United Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteering. Mary Jo was predeceased by her husband Joseph Connor. She is survived by her sister Pat (Vince) DiLorenzo; her children, Mike Fleming, Kenny Fleming, Kevin Fleming; Tom Connor, Patty Doonan, Tim Connor, and their spouses; nineteen grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service in celebration of her life and love will be held at Middleburg United Methodist Church, 3925 Main St., Middleburg, FL 32068 on Sunday, November 10 at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory be made to Middleburg United Methodist Church c/o the address above.
