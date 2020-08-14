1/1
Mary Jo Garren Gates
1933 - 2020
Mary Jo Garren Gates, 87, passed away on August 4, 2020, at Baptist Hospital South in Jacksonville. She was born June 20, 1933, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of James Lloyd and Mary Chloras Densmore. Married in 1950 to John (Jack) Garren, she gave birth to Theresa Rae (Chipperfield), John David, Jr., Joseph Lee, Linda Marlene (Succi), William Albert, and James Allen, all of whom were raised on Densmore Avenue. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Joseph Lee and her siblings June Toland, Reid Densmore, and Carl Densmore, and she is survived by her sister, Linda Crawford.
She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, all of whom called her "Granny Jo." She was very involved in their lives and the lives of her many nieces and nephews.
She moved from East Liverpool to Jacksonville in 1982, following her children. She was a very active member of the University Blvd. Nazarene Church and the Yulee Nazarene Church.
In East Liverpool, she worked for many years for Foodland Grocery Mart and Cable's Valu-King. In Jacksonville, she was a long-time courier for the Law Offices of Clifford B. Newton. She was also a fun-loving babysitter, a Nanny for several children and a caregiver for an Alzheimer's patient.
Due to the coronavirus, the family will have a celebration of Mary Jo's life at a later date.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
