HOOVER

Mary Katherine "Kathy" Hoover, 64, went to be with her beloved Jesus on June 11, 2019. Kathy was born on December 14, 1954, to Emily (Rector) Rehberg and William F. Stubbs Jr. She lived in Jacksonville, FL her entire life and graduated from Englewood HS in 1972. She married her high school sweetheart, Robert Earl Hoover Jr., and they have 3 sons.

Kathy's example of loving the Lord and others was evident in all she did. It is shown in her relationships with family and friends, her work in retail and weddings, and her time as a co-pastor of Vineyard Church. Kathy's legacy is her love for Jesus, her heart for service, and her passion for sharing Christ's love and grace.

She is survived by her husband Bob, her sons Robby (Kelly), Jeremy (Ashlee), and Timothy (Jerrica), her parents Emily and Gordon Rehberg, her sisters Pam Pearsall and Judy Marks, her brother Ronald Rehberg, six grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Vineyard Church, 7750-1 Philips Hwy. 32256. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Kathy to Vineyard Church (earmarked for missions). Mail: 7750-1 Philips Hwy. Jacksonville, FL 32256 or online vcfjax.org.

