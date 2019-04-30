|
KATZ
Mary Katz, 70, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Jacksonville following an extended illness.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 3rd at Yukon Baptist Church, 4552 120th St., Jacksonville, FL 32244 with Pastor Cory McDonald officiating.
Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m. Thursday, May 2nd at Masters Funeral Home, 3015 Crill Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 with Pastor Ted Rodda officiating.
Messages of encouragement or sympathy may be expressed in her online guestbook at www.themastersfuneralhomes.com. Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements. 386-325-4564
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019