Mary Kay Fleming, age 66, passed away April 10, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. Mary was born on September 3, 1953 in Paducah, KY to John W Howell and Mary Katherine Powell Howell. Mary Kay grew up in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. She almost passed away as a very young child, and was in a coma for 11 days. Her parents were told three times that she wasn't going to make it. She had ate green pecans and sadly the toxins almost caused her passing. Miraculously, she recovered. She also had whooping cough the next year of her young life and Kay developed epilepsy in fifth grade, and doctors felt that either the incident or the childhood illness may have contributed to the epilepsy.
Even with her disability, she was able to accomplish a lot. She went to church three times a week and sang in the choir. She performed solos, and had a lovely voice. She also played the piano quite well. She was a straight A student and was very self-disciplined in her work, school, and personal life. She loved to play racket ball in those days. After graduating from NSB High School, Mary Kay attended Daytona Beach Junior College and then transferred to the University of Central Florida; graduating with honors with a BS in Accounting. She worked for the Department of the Navy as a civilian employee where she worked in accounting and budget areas of various Navy commands including Navy Coastal Systems Center, Panama City, FL.; David Taylor Naval Ships R&D Center, Carderock, MD.; Naval Air Rework Facility, Jacksonville, FL.; Naval Air Station, Jacksonville, FL.; and Trident Refit Facility, Kings Bay, GA.
It was through her assignment at the Naval Air Rework Facility, Jacksonville, that she met her husband, Bill Fleming. They were married 35 wonderful years. Kay was a devout Christian all her life and had a very loving and generous soul. She was a member of Lynnwood Christian Church. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her and loved her.
Mary Kay is survived her husband, William Fleming; sisters Janice Betzler (Arnie) of Lochbuie, CO., and Katherine S. Howell of New Smyrna Beach, FL.; and brother, Mike Howell, of New Smyrna Beach, FL. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Howell; brothers John Howell, James E. Howell, Robert H. Howell, Thomas R. Howell, Patrick Howell; and sister, Anne R. Chamberlain.
A celebration of Mary Kay's life will be held at Lynnwood Christian Church at a later date. The family request donations to be made to the Epilepsy Foundation in lieu of flowers.
