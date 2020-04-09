|
Lanier
Mary Duncan Lanier, 100, ("MayMay") touched the face of God on April 6, 2020. She was a resident at The Windsor of Gainesville, FL at the time of her death.
Mary, the daughter of Sue Ellis Duncan and Dr. William A. Duncan of Russellville KY, was born in July of 1919 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, TN and grew up in the generational southern family home in Kentucky. A cum laude graduate of the University of Kentucky, she became Director of Lab Technology at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville. While there, her brother, George Duncan, introduced Mary to James C. Lanier III, who was a good friend in his class at Vanderbilt Medical School. A star-crossed match, they married shortly after Jim's graduation from medical school in June 1942. A few months later, Jim was dispatched to Europe as a US Army medical officer during WW II. After the war, they remained in Nashville for 2 years and then moved to the Lanier generational family home in Jacksonville, FL where Jim opened a medical practice in Pediatrics. There, they raised 3 children, Suzanne, Linda and Jim, Jr.
Although Mary was blessed with intelligence and many talents, her life was primarily focused on three areas; her devotion to God, her love for family, and her creative endeavors, particularly gardening. It simply would not be possible to list the many ways Mary found to serve the Lord. Some activities were straightforward such as teaching Sunday school, conducting bible studies, vacation bible school, and providing transportation to church. Most of her efforts, however, were in the untold hours of meeting the needs of others. This meant daily endeavors; working with the elderly, un-wed mothers, immigrants, premature newborns, orphaned children, the mentally challenged, unwanted pets, soup kitchens, and many, many more. Even her hobbies were in the service of others, (knitting caps for low income newborns and for visiting sailors at the Jacksonville port mission) and the growing and taking of flowers to people who needed a lift, particularly the ill or alone. She had a sixth sense to identify those around her who were hurting or afraid and then would move to meet their need. Importantly, she was almost ego-less in these efforts and would be horrified that these efforts were being "aired to the public." Quiet and unassuming, she disliked the spotlight.
The devotion to family cannot be adequately described but she was a "can-do," "be there," "get it done" Mother. She provided a fountain of loving gestures for her children, her husband, relatives, friends, pets, and persons who crossed her path. End-of-life in home residences were provided for at least 3 elderly relatives (Granny, Miss Sue, Miss Ann) and temporary shelter was provided for many. Those facing life challenges were regularly invited and welcomed to share in the love, the laughter and the music of her home.
A superb and happy gardener, her tiny yard was described as a garden of Eden by others. The layout was calculated to have something blooming in all seasons. Her stoop was "the ER" for plants distressed by others. Her love for the natural environment was inspiring and the yard was filled with birds, butterflies, and a variety of God's creatures. She made a special effort to provide preferred diets for migrating species.
Mary Lanier is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Lanier of Nashville TN, by Linda Lanier (Randy Batista) of Gainesville, FL, by her son James C Lanier (Susie) of Jacksonville, FL, by four grandchildren, Sydney Shipley, Paige Coy, and James D. Lanier of Nashville TN, by Meredith McLerran of Tampa FL., by four great grandchildren, Perry and Macy Shipley, Rylan and Myles McLerran and by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The interment will be at Hardage -Giddens Oaklawn Cemetery in Jacksonville, FL. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral service will be held at this time.
