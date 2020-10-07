Ledbetter
Ms. Mary Alice Ledbetter (67) book of life closed on Sunday, September 27, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 11:00am, Saturday, October 10 at the Glorious Bethlehem Temple, 2051 Ashland Street, Elder Donald Richardson, Pastor. Mary will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 9 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the SOUTHSIDE CHAPEL and Sat., from 9:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the Restlawn Cemeteries. Services arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
