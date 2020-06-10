Mary Lee Griffin
1947 - 2020
Funeral service for Mrs. Mary Lee Griffin will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11:00 AM in the sanctuary of First Chronicles Missionary Baptist Church, 2559 West 30th Street, Jacksonville Florida 32209. Visitation will be held in the mortuary on Friday, June 12th, from 4 PM - 7 PM. Interment in the Jacksonville National Cemetery on Monday, June 15th, Lane 1. HOLMES-GLOVER-SOLOMON FUNERAL DIRECTORS, INC., 4334 Brentwood Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32206. www.holmesgloversolomon.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
