LONG
Mary Lee Long (Sweat), passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. She was born near Alma, Georgia on September 7, 1925. Mary was predeceased by her father, Walter Leroy Sweat, her mother, Georgia Daisy Sweat (Barber), her husband Troy Lee Long, Sr. and son, Troy Lee Long, Jr. She is survived by her son Rick Long (Jan), grandsons Scott Long (Haley), Trip Long (Nicole), Brian Long (Megan) and eight great-grandchildren.
Mary grew up on a farm in Georgia during the Depression with her two brothers and four sisters. She always said that although times then were hard, no one else had a more loving family.
Troy and Mary were married for 50 years. They raised their two sons in Jacksonville and together they operated Long Electric Co. for over 35 years. Troy was the electrician and Mary did everything else. They operated their small company in the same manner they conducted their marriage; they were teammates in everything they did. Their marriage was a story of total love and respect. They were wonderful role models for their children.
Mary will always be remembered for her sweet disposition, warm smile and great sense of humor. Growing up on a farm made her strong, resilient and taught her the value of hard work. She was one who would never complain and always put others before herself. Mary was a fantastic cook. To her, preparing a meal for another person was an expression of affection.
She was devoted to her two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren and she was affectionately known as Grandma. When her eight great-grandchildren came along, she was promoted to the title of "Granny", a high honor in our family.
Mary was a faithful member of Glenwood Baptist Church for over 60 years. Her church family was her second family and she loved them dearly. Her many friends at Glenwood were a great source of support in her later years.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ricardo Budjak and staff for their care of Mary. In her last years, Brookdale Avondale and Community Hospice provided loving care to her.
A grave side service will be held on May 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park, 7242 Normandy Blvd. in Jacksonville, the arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home (904-781-9262). Because of the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that attendees practice safe social distancing. A memorial service for Mary will be held on a later date when conditions allow.
If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's name to either Glenwood Baptist Church, 4597 Tunis St., Jacksonville, FL 32205 or to Community Hospice and Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home 7242 Normandy Boulevard, Jacksonville, Florida 32205 (904)781-9262, Please Sign the Guestbook @ www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 15 to May 17, 2020.