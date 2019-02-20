HACKER

Mary Lou Hacker age 92, who was born September 26, 1926 Piney Flats, TN passed away February 9, 2019, in Jacksonville, FL.

She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University and revived her Master's Degree in Education from Florida State University. She is the Daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs.Kyle R. Smith, Piney Flats, TN.

Mary Lou taught for the Duval County Public School System for 35 years at Andrew Jackson Sr. High School, Jacksonville, FL. She was a former Home Demonstration Agent of Carter and Greene counties, Tennessee. Mary Lou was active in Christian Leadership at St. Paul United Methodist Church for fifty years.

She is preceded in death by her spouse of 37 years, James Newton Hacker.

She is survived by Victor Newton Hacker, Son (Shirley); Lou Ann Ludwig, Daughter; David Hacker, Grandson (Corey); Rhett Hacker (Great Grandson); Laura Harrington, Granddaughter (Taylor); many cousins, nieces, and nephews in Tennessee, Pennsylvania, and California.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to St Paul United Methodist Church, The Flower Program or Love Snuggles Program.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Paul United Methodist Church Saturday, February 23, 2019, at eleven o'clock A.M.; 8264 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32211.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Arlington Park Funeral Home. www.arlingtonpark funeralhome.com. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary