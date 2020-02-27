|
Harrell
Mary Lou Fawcett Harrell passed away at age 92 on February 20, 2020, in Jacksonville Beach, FL. She was married to Ray Harrell until his passing in 1987.
She is survived by three daughters: Judi Plotner of Gurnee, IL, Sue Buck (Tom) of Jacksonville Beach, and Anita Cline (Kevin) of Annapolis, MD. She is also survived by her brother, Russell Fawcett, and sisters Elizabeth Grondalski and Sharron McConnell (Frank), 6 grandchildren: Jennifer Maiden, Ben Plotner, Brad Buck, Todd Buck, Kim Hovell, and Kelly Cline, and 8 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Ray Harrell; parents, Levi and Marvel Fawcett; son-in-law, John Plotner; brother, Richard Fawcett; brother-in-law, Francis Grondalski; and sisters-in-law, Anna Jane Fawcett and Betty Jo Fawcett.
Mary Lou was born on a farm near Galveston, IN on March 28, 1927. She graduated from Clay of Miami County High School and married Ray on March 29, 1946. They resided in Kokomo, IN. She spent her life as a beloved mother, grandmother, and homemaker. A private memorial service will be held later in the year.
