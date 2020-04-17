|
|
Walsh
Mrs. Mary Lou Pate Walsh, age 83 of Conyers, died peacefully at her home surrounded by loved ones on Friday, November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Mary Ellen Pate of Jacksonville, FL and by her young brother, Billy Pate and her infant son, Patrick Walsh. She is survived by her husband of almost 60 years, Michael Walsh of Conyers, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Anne Marie Nangle (Doug) of Conyers, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Michael Walsh (Iasrealia) of Gainesville, VA; grandchildren, William Nangle (Kathryn) of Lilburn, GA, Kelly Barrus (Peter) of Grayson, GA, Ryan Nangle of Conyers, GA, Cole Nangle of Conyers, GA; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Barrus and Adelaide Nangle; sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Richard Tomlinson of Palm Coast, FL; many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Walsh worked at the IRS as a tax examiner until her retirement. Mrs. Walsh was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, sewing, ceramics, and baking. Her creative baking skills could challenge any professional baker's and she even made her daughter's beautiful wedding cake. Mrs. Walsh was a cat lover. In the spirit of Mrs. Walsh's love of cats, the family is asking that donations be made to the Atlanta Humane Society In Memory of Mary Lou Walsh by going to https://atlantahumane.org/, clicking 'Donate', and then selecting 'In Memory Of'. Please list this email address when making a donation: [email protected] The family would like to thank Sacred Journey Hospice for their knowledgeable and loving care during this difficult time. Private Services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020