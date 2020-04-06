|
|
Townsend
Mary Louise Douglas Townsend went peacefully into the arms of Jesus on April 2, 2020.
Mary Lou was born on February 3, 1937 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada and lived her adult life in Florida.
Mary Lou worked for Miller Enterprises & Putnam County Credit Union for many years in Crescent City, Florida and she and her husband Tump have been longtime members of Memorial Presbyterian Church in St. Augustine. She loved gardening, antique furniture restoration, nature, and most of all spending time with her family including hosting a huge extended family Thanksgiving for over 25 years.
She is predeceased by her son, Craig Townsend, and survived by her husband of 65 years, Eldridge (Tump) Townsend, son, Eric Townsend (Joy), daughter, Valerie Meador (Mark), grandsons Steven Meador, Robert Savage, Eric Townsend Jr (Alethia), Jared Townsend (Niran), and 5 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 6 to Apr. 12, 2020