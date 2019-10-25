|
Love
Mary Pharr Lathram Love was born to John Rutherford Lathram and Mary Green Pharr Lathram in Opelika, Alabama on December 9, 1927. She peacefully passed away at home on October 6, 2019.
Since her father was a road and general contractor, Mary Pharr grew up in various towns in Louisiana and Alabama. She became a Christian and graduated high school in Bessemer, AL. She attended Randolph Macon Women's College. In Spring 1946, the University of Virginia chose Mary Pharr to be its first and only Easter Bonnet Queen, as the crowning event of The University's celebration of the end of WW II. In her senior year she was Queen of the May Court, President of Tri -Delta Sorority, President of STAB (secret society), and editor of the school fashion magazine.
In 1950, Mary Pharr entered a social whirlwind as she was invited to join Mobile's Carnival Court as maid to the Queen. She also represented Alabama at the national Maid of Cotton contest in Memphis. Her impressive portfolio contributed to her modeling career in NYC. Before the super model era Mary Pharr was one, making countless newspaper, magazine and public appearances.
Ultimately, Joe Love, a handsome WW II veteran and West Point graduate, caught her attention. He convinced her to marry him and she became an Army wife on June 9, 1951. Her life as an Army wife was best summarized by her late husband of almost 60 years: "Mary Pharr worked for two years for John Robert Powers in New York. Then I persuaded her to join me in the U.S. Army. She bore four daughters—a lawyer, a champion horsewoman, a medical doctor, and one who tries, every day, to be all she can be. Mary Pharr kept our family intact and safe during my combat tours in Korea and Vietnam. She set up 17 homes in the U.S., France, and Germany. She will tell you 'I am just a housewife.' She was also co-founder of Army Community Services, head of the Red Cross at Fort Bragg, a teacher at the international school in Riyadh, a deacon in the church. And she still moves like a May Queen."
In 1975, Joe and Mary Pharr chose Jacksonville as their hometown after the Army. She settled into civilian life easily, joining St Johns Presbyterian and becoming a Deacon, serving on the board of Pine Castle, joining the Colonial Dames, co–owning The Jade Tree in Avondale, participating in the Garden Club, a book club and bridge groups. She loved fashion, cooking, entertaining and decorating. Most of all she loved her family, supporting Joe in all he did, and staying involved in her daughters' lives. She woke up every morning thinking of what she could do for her family.
Mary Pharr was predeceased by her parents, her husband Joe, and her daughter Ouida-with all of whom she is happily reunited by God's grace. Her survivors wishing her Godspeed are daughters Mary Bland Love Gobelman, Robin Love Ellis (Craig), Lee Love Woodard, MD (Bobby), five grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, her brother John Rutherford Lathram, Jr. (Jean), and so many more family who made the Love-Lathram Reunions her favorite times.
Our family especially thanks Geneva McClain and her team, Chris, Doris, Jeannetta and Johnnetta for their companionship and compassionate, constant loving care of Dad and Mom. Their faithfulness to our parents was a blessing beyond measure to us all.
Mary Pharr's Celebration of Life will be at St Johns Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 12. A reception will follow in Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are encouraged to St Johns Presbyterian, The Arc of the St Johns and Pine Castle.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 25 to Dec. 8, 2019