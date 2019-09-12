|
|
Heard
Funeral service for Sis. Mary Magdalene Kendrick Heard (103) will be held Saturday, September 14, 2109, at 11 AM in Second Baptist Church 954 Kings Rd. She was a graduate of Old Stanton High School. She later attended Walker's Business College, where she received a degree in Cosmetology and worked in Carter's Beauty Shop next door to the church. Sis. Heard was a faithful and dedicated member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church, where she joined in 1936. She served as President of Usher's Ministry #1 for 50 years. She also was President of East Florida and Bethany Baptist District Association Ushers for 46 years, State President of the Progressive M&E Usher's Ministry, 2nd Vice president of the National Ushers' Auxiliary of the National Baptist Convention of America, Inc., and the General Secretary, and Financial Secretary of the Sr. Women's District Association. She was also a member of the Church School and Discipleship Training in her church. Sis. Heard served as Past Worthy Matron Starlight Chapter #157 O.E.S for 31 years. She also served as Grand Secretary in The Royal Grand Chapter. She was elected to the office of Grand Worthy Matron of Royal Chapter Order of The Eastern Star. Sister Heard was a member of several other organizations, including Excelsior Court #19 of the Amaranth, Paul Lawrence Dunbar #175, Heroines of Jericho and Queen Esther #19 Heroines of Jericho. Sis. Heard was a "Woman of Faith and Perfection" and will be sorrowfully missed by the Sisters and Brothers of Prince Hall Grand Lodge A.F.& A.M. State of Florida.
A viewing will be held Friday, September 13, 2019, at her church from 5-7pm. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery. Arrangements are in the trusted hands of REGINALD R. MCKINNEY, CFSP/LFDIC www.mckinneyfh.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019