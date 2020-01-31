Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hewell & Sons Funeral Home - Southside
4140 University Blvd South
Jacksonville, FL 32216
904-737-4855
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Marshall Fowler

Add a Memory
Mary Marshall Fowler Obituary
Fowler
Mary Marshall Fowler passed away on January 28, 2020.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 10472 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246 on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 12pm. Burial will take place following the Mass at the Jacksonville National Cemetery at 2:30 pm. A visitation will be held at George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4140 University Blvd., South Jacksonville, FL 32216 between the hours of 6-8 PM on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. hewellfuneralhomes.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -