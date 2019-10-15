Home

Mary McGregor Obituary
McGregor
Mary Elizabeth McGregor, 65, passed away on October 12, 2019. Mrs. McGregor was born in Jacksonville, Florida and had lived in Rock Hill, South Carolina for 20 years. She returned to Jacksonville in 2018 where she resided in Panama Park. She was an Inspector in the auto parts manufacturing industry and was an avid gardener who enjoyed crossword puzzles and the Blue Ridge Parkway. She was predeceased by her father, the late Frank Newmans Sr., and two sisters, Joyce Lanier and Martha Bates. Survivors include her mother, Ruth Newmans; Daughter, Jeanne Marie Lazzara; Son, Jerry D. Newmans; Sister, Elizabeth Johnson (Eddie); Brother, Frank David Newmans Jr. (Debra); 3 grandsons, Benjamin Newmans, Caleb Davison, Roman Lazzara, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to: , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904)355-9545.

Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
