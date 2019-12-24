Home

Mary Medora Fox

Mary Medora Fox Obituary
FOX
Mary Medora Fox, the widow of D. Franklin Fox, passed away peacefully Friday, December 20, 2019, at St. Vincent's Riverside Community Hospice Unit. She was a native of Tennessee and has lived in Jacksonville, Fl for 41 years. She was a member of Chaffee Road Church of Christ. She is survived by 2 sons; Paul Fox (Kathy) of Dallas, Tx and Harold F. Fox (Valerie) of Thompson's Station, Tn. 2 daughters; Karen A. Fox of Jacksonville, Fl and Candice Fox Skates (Jimmy) of New Smyrna Beach, Fl. 4 Grandchildren; Melanie Fox Santiago (Carlos) of Manassas Park, Va., Garrett Fox (Estefania) of Atlanta, Ga., Andrew Manhan of Atlanta, Ga. And Zoe Manhan of New Smyrna Beach, Fl. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Chaffee Road Church of Christ at 11:00 A.M. Family will receive friends at church from 10:00- 11:00. Interment will follow in Riverside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Chaffee Road Church of Christ with the notation: " Mary Fox Memorial Thailand Fund."
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
