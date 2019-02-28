FREEMAN

Mary Mildred Freeman, 90, of Fernandina Beach, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, February 21, 2019.

Born in Hilliard, Florida, she graduated from Jones College. In 1959, after marrying her husband James Powell Freeman, she moved to Fernandina Beach where they raised their sons. She retired from the Nassau County Clerk of Court in 1991.

Mrs. Freeman had a strong faith and was devoted to serving God. She was a longtime member of Five Points Baptist Church. Family was extremely important to her. Not only did she have a big heart when it came to family, that love extended to animals, especially her beloved cats. She took in and cared for many stray dogs and cats over the years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Marquis "Mark" and Mildred "Millie" Tomlinson, husband James Powell Freeman, sister Nellie Strickland, Eva Vanzant, and brother Frank Tomlinson.

She leaves behind her sisters Lilian Freeman of Fernandina Beach, FL; Stella Davis of Fernandina Beach, FL; Ruby Carter, of Fernandina Beach, FL; Delaine Tuggle of Hilliard, FL; brother Robert Tomlinson, of Hilliard, FL; sons Shane Freeman of Fernandina Beach, FL and Scott Freeman of Fernandina Beach, FL; granddaughters Chelsy Freeman (Kyle) Day of Yulee, FL; Marcie Freeman of Fernandina Beach, FL; Amanda "Mandy" (Adam) Salzburg of Fernandina Beach, FL; Christina Foster of Kingsland, GA, great-granddaughter Alaina Garcia and great-grandson Maddox Freeman, and multiple nieces, nephews and step-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Five Points Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest at Bosque Bello Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at 10:00 am at the church.

If so desired, donations may be made in her memory to the Nassau Humane Society 639 Airport Road, Fernandina Beach, Florida 32034.

