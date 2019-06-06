Morris

Mary Ann Marie Morris (nee Giannatasio) of Staten Island New York, resident of Sanford, Florida, passed away at 5:00 pm on May 24, 2019. Maryann was born to Pellegrino Giannatasio and Anna Giannatasio on July 18, 1939 in Staten Island, NY . She married Celar Christopher Morris, Jr. in 1960 and they lived together in Sanford, Florida until his death in 1986. She leaves as her legacy her two children, Cheryl Lynn Morris Goodman (married to Michael Goodman) and Christopher Celar Morris and her three grandchildren Dustin, Cody, and Jazlina. Her children and family remember her as strong, independent, and inspiring. A memorial gathering/open house is scheduled for Saturday, June 15 from 1-4 at 247 Loch Low Drive in Sanford, Florida. Maryann had requested her ashes be spread at Daytona Beach, a place of happy memories shared with her late husband, in a private ceremony with family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_heart.html. The family is being served by Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd, Jacksonville, FL. 32205.

