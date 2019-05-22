MUSTON

Mary Muston, age 98, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.

She was a Parsi, born in India during the British Raj and at 22 years of age married Joseph Muston, a British soldier stationed in India during World War 2. After the war they returned to England where they raised their two daughters, Helen and Rosemary and Joe remained the love of her life until his death 52 years later.

Mary was a gifted gymnast and excellent at sewing and all kinds of crafts but her superpower was the unconditional love she gave to everyone she knew. She made everybody she came in contact with feel valued and special.

She is survived by her daughter Rosemary, 5 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Her funeral service will be held at Redeemer Episcopal Church, 7500 Southside Blvd. on Sat., June 1 at 10 am.

