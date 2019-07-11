Home

Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home
11801 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
(904) 288-0025
Mary Nissen


1932 - 2019
Mary Nissen Obituary
Nissen
Mary Elizabeth Nissen, age 86, passed away on July 8, 2019 in St. Augustine, FL. She was born September 17, 1932 in Cedartown, GA.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George.
She is survived by her son, Charles Nissen; grandchildren, Katie, Mary Beth, Heidi and Tammy Noble and 10 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com, 904-288-0025.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 11 to July 14, 2019
