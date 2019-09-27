|
MacNamara
Mary Patricia MacNamara (more popularly known as "Nana"), passed away September 21, 2019, under the care of Community Hospice, at Arbor Terrance Ponte Vedra, and comforted by her loving family. Mary was born March 18, 1926, the daughter of Margaret and Roy Schott of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was 93 years old.
Mary has been greeted in heaven by her devoted husband of 70 years, David MacNamara, her parents, her sister Helen, son-in-law Dr. Doug Fechtel and has now met her great-grandson, Christopher. Mary is survived by her sisters Margaret Pollock and Kathryn Donze, both of Philadelphia, as well as 31 nephews and nieces.
She will be sorely missed by her seven children: her daughter Mary Lynn Heekin and husband Rob, her daughter Marty Heekin and husband Jim, her son Stephen MacNamara and wife Liberty, her daughter Sharon Fechtel, her daughter Leslie Sares and husband Jack, her daughter LeeAnn Heekin and husband Patrick and her daughter Claudia Darnell as well as her 22 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on October 11, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Assumption Catholic Church, 2403 Atlantic Boulevard. The family will receive visitors beginning at 4 p.m. at the church with a Rosary beginning at 4:30 p.m. A reception for family and friends will follow the Mass in Jordan Hall, located next to the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would ask you to tell the people you love, that you "love" them. That way when they pass from this life, you will be glad you told them!
She will be truly missed by her entire family and her legions of relatives, friends, and admirers.
May she rest in peace!
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019