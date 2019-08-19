Home

Mary Payette

Mary Payette Obituary
Payette
Sister Mary Lyn Payette, SSJ entered into eternal life on August 16, 2019. Sister served the people of God in Florida for nearly 55 years, ministering as teacher and coordinator of parish and diocesan programs. She is survived by her twin sister, Sister Marlene Payette, SSJ and her brother, Greg Payette.
A vigil service will be held on Tuesday, August 20th, at 7:00 p.m. at the Motherhouse of the Sisters of St. Joseph. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated 9:00 AM Wednesday, August 21st at the Motherhouse, with internment at San Lorenzo cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Sisters of St. Joseph, P. O. Box 3506, St. Augustine, FL 32085
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2019
