In Precious Memory of our daughter
Mary Futrill Petersen
Murdered in The Harbour, Ft. Caroline
October 17, 1966 - May 28, 2002
Divorce Pending
Mary 35 glorious year's we had with you was the happiest years of our lives.
17 years ago today the cowardly murderer took your life.
I pray he remembers what he did to you everyday for the rest of his life!!!
We will not forget!!
We miss you with every beat of our heart and every breath we take.
Your loving parents,
Bill and Fran Futrill
Published in the Florida Times-Union on May 28, 2019