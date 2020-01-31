|
|
RILEY
Mary Elizabeth "Bibbie" Riley, age 83, passed away January 28, 2020. She was born May 14, 1936, to Dr. and Mrs. Thomas L FitzGibbon in Coral Gables, FL. Bibbie graduated from St Theresa Catholic School where she excelled in many sports. She attended The University of Florida where she was a member of Chi Omega sorority and a Sigma Nu sweetheart. It was there that she met Dorrell Ingram. They married in 1956 and moved to Jacksonville. Together they started GL Ingram & Sons, Inc., and raised 5 children. In 1978, Dorrell passed away after a brief battle with cancer. Bibbie found love again when a few years later she met and married Clayton Riley. He too had lost a spouse to cancer and had 6 children of his own. They married in 1982 and after 37 years have a large combined family that is still growing.
Bibbie loved her many friends, spending time in her yard and traveling. She and her sisters visited many countries over the years. Bibbie was a competitive tennis player and played on the A-team at both San Jose and Timuquana Country Clubs. Golf became a sport later that she also truly enjoyed.
Bibbie was a volunteer for the Salvation Army, , , St. Theresa church circle, Laurel Garden Club, St. Matthews Catholic Church and a member of Timuquana Country Club.
Bibbie's biggest attribute was her devotion to the Lord. She attended morning mass most days of the week and from this she drew her strength. She was our mentor, prayer warrior and spiritual guide.
Bibbie is survived by her husband of 37 years, Clayton, two sons, David Ingram (Terry); Andy Ingram (Tracy); two daughters, Laurie Stottlemyer (Joe); Susan McCormack (Vincent). As well as Clayton's four sons, Ford Riley (Elizabeth); Scott Riley (Missy); Paul Riley (Kelly); Jim Riley (Dana), two daughters Martha Love Rotella (Jay); Jenifer Skinner (Chip). Also surviving are sisters Louise Bennett and Ann Taylor and brother, Jimmy FitzGibbon (Sharon). Bibbie also leaves behind many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Bibbie was predeceased by her first husband, Dorrell Ingram, daughter, Jennifer Ingram, brothers, Tommy and Mike FitzGibbon and sister, Jane Lennon.
Visitation with the family will take place on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 6:30-8:00pm and a celebration of life Thursday, February 6, 2020, 11:00am both at St Matthews Catholic Church 1773 Blanding Boulevard, Jacksonville 32210.
The family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to : St Matthews Catholic Church. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home and Memorial Park is serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020