Mary Carol Robinson Dent, a long time quadriplegic, on May 2nd, 2019, opened her eyes at the break of dawn and smiled at Douglas, her beloved stepson, as he softly held her dainty, twisted and beautiful, arthritic hands. This had become his daily routine. Mary softly blew Doug a kiss, laid back down and closed her eyes. Mary died peacefully, thank you, God, with loved ones at her side, at home in St Augustine, FL.

Mary, could neither feed herself or eat solid foods. Mary could not even move those tiny, slender crooked fingers and toes. Yet, Mary NEVER complained as she lay quietly in her bed 24 hours a day, unable to move a single finger for over 15 of her 30-year struggle with crippling rheumatoid arthritis.

Nonetheless, Mary was a happy, smiling, loving, devoted wife, step-mother, and friend to everyone whose life she touched. Mary Carol, the sixth child of Raleigh W. and Bertie Robinson was born on December 25, 1944, in Nashville, TN. She graduated from David Lipscomb High School in 1962. Mary attended Vanderbilt University and Vanderbilt's George Peabody College, earning her BA, MA, EdS, and Ph.D. degrees.

While living in Paris she studied French at University' de Paris. Mary taught in the Nashville public schools, Emory University in Atlanta, the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Fort Apache, AZ, in Paris, France, New York City, Georgia, and Florida.

She was a Teacher of the Year in Duval County, Florida and nominated for Florida State Teacher of the Year. Mary was the computer teacher at Ft. Caroline Elementary, Jacksonville. While at Ft. Caroline Mary, with guidance from Barbara Langley, Principal, won an FDOE statewide competition for her paper on computers at school. Ft. Caroline was awarded several thousand dollars to equip their computer lab.

She had numerous research articles published in Journals and commercial publications and taught in college as well. Mary submitted testimony on Indian education to the U.S. House and Senate Appropriation Committees and convinced U.S. Secretary of Education, Bell, to meet with American Indian leaders. She was also Education Coordinator for the United Southern and Eastern Tribes.

An interesting side fact, the CIA hired Mary to accompany the famous Russian Circus to Nashville, TN from New York City.

In the early 1980s, Mary met Thomas Lowell Dent, the founder of Computer Power, Inc, Jacksonville, FL She was hired by short-lived Jacksonville startup, Computer Universe as an Education Specialist. Lowell and Mary were married a year later at Southside Church of Christ.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh W. and Bertie Robinson, her brother, Joe Robinson, sister-in-law, Janet Robinson, and stepson, Thomas Lowell Dent Jr.

Mary is survived by Thomas Lowell Dent, Sr., sisters, Betty Sue, and Ann Dale Robinson, brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Anne Gilmore Robinson, Brother, James Robinson, stepsons and wives: J. Greg Dent, M.D. and Nancy Osborne, David Richard and Carol Meadow Dent, Douglas Ford Dent, William Henry and Sara Dent, Paul Alexander and Heidi Dent, and 12 step-grandchildren.

Mary lived a full, productive and fruitful life working and advocating for education. Teaching was her passion as evidenced by her devotion to her students and her many awards. She loved her time spent with Lowell, keeping him organized around his computer work and she truly loved his (their) children and grandchildren.

God's lovely angel is now in heaven and we will never, no we'll never, stop loving her.

A celebration of Mary's life will be held on July 13, 11:00 AM at Sim's Funeral Home, Douglas GA. Burial will be in the Dent family plot at the Douglas, GA Cemetery.

