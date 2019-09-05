|
Jeffries
Mary Ruth Franklin Jeffries died on August 30, 2019, in Orange Park, at the age of one hundred.
She was born January 7, 1919, in Danielsville, Georgia, to Marvin Augustus and Ruth Tuck Franklin. With her older brother, Marvin Augustus, Jr., and younger brother and sister, Robert Leonard and Louise, she and her parents moved throughout the South. Her father, a Methodist minister, had churches in Danielsville, Lawrenceville, Athens, Rockmart, and Atlanta, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; and Birmingham, Alabama. He was named Bishop of the United Methodist Church in 1948, and served as President of the Worldwide Council of Bishops from 1960-1962.
Mary Ruth attended Lee High School, Jacksonville; graduated from Ramsay High School, Birmingham, in 1937, attended Birmingham-Southern College, and earned a BA from Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, in 1941. She met William Worthington Jeffries at Vanderbilt where he was completing his doctorate in history. They married in 1940 and moved to Oxford, Mississippi where Bill began his teaching at the University of Mississippi. In 1942, Bill was assigned to the United States Naval Academy as a lieutenant in the US Naval Reserve, where he joined the history faculty, retiring in 1989. His long career included serving as senior professor (civilian head of department) in the English, History, and Government Department; founder and director of the USNA Archives, and director of the Naval Academy Museum. He died in 1989. Thanks in large part to the efforts of Mary Ruth, the William W. Jeffries Memorial Archives was dedicated at the USNA in 1991.
While raising her family, Mary Ruth was a devoted wife and mother, excelling at cooking, baking, and sewing, and instilling in her children the love of family, learning, and service to others. She had a mischievous sense of humor that she passed on to her children, and she provided important support, often in person, to her far-flung family. She taught her children to persevere, to keep putting one foot in front of the other, no matter the hardships and heartaches. In essential ways, she was the pillar of the family. Mary Ruth enjoyed reading, cross-stitching and walking. A remarkable and welcoming hostess, she presided over dinners for family and friends with seemingly effortless grace. Over the years, Mary Ruth was active in Book Lovers, Navy Relief, Naval Academy Chapel Guild, Naval Academy Women's Club, American Red Cross, and Panhellenic. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Fraternity, Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames of the 17th Century, Magna Carta Dames, and Calvary Methodist Church.
In 2005, Mary Ruth moved to be near her younger daughters in Florida where she resided at The Allegro Fleming Island and Seagrass Village Fleming Island.
Her five children and their spouses survive her: John and Renate Jeffries, Catonsville, Maryland; Susan and Robert Schwartz, Corvallis, Oregon; Trudy and Michael Parker, Spring Hill, Tennessee; Margaret and Mark Huey, Dallas, Texas; and Virginia and Walter Pillsbury, Orange Park, Florida. She had 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, her parents, brothers, and sister, her first grandchild preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held on September 9, 2019, at Highlands United Methodist Church (where her father served as pastor and where she was married), and burial will be in Forest Hill Cemetery, Birmingham, Alabama.
Her family appreciates the steadfast attention of her devoted friends and caregivers. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 5042 Timuquana Rd., Jacksonville, Florida 32210.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019