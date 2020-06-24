Scroggins
Mary Scroggins, Age 88, is now in the arms of her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born on March 12, 1932 in Falmouth, Florida. She was the youngest child of John and Mary Walker. At the age of 18, she left the only home she knew and moved to the bright city lights of Jacksonville, Florida. Like many young girls of that era, she became a switchboard operator at Southern Bell Telephone Company. Not long after she settled in Jacksonville, she met the love of her life, Noble Scroggins, a sailor in the United States Navy at NAS JAX. Noble could not resist Mary's beautiful blue eyes. He proposed and they were married after only six weeks of dating. They were blessed with two daughters in 1954. Then in 1958, they landed in Port Lyautey, Morocco, Africa where they enjoyed an idyllic three years deployment in an exotic environment. The first two years they lived in the foothills of the Atlas Mountains in Medea Beach before moving on to the Naval base at NAS Port Lyautey. Noble and Mary traveled to many places in Northern Africa: Marrakesh, Rabat and Casablanca, etc.
Their next duty station was Pensacola, Florida, a place they really loved. Once Noble was ready to retire from the Navy, Mary longed to relocate to Jacksonville, Florida to be closer to her family, in 1963. Mary soon started working at NAS Cecil Field in communications where she later became Supervisor of the Communications Office. Mary met a wonderful co-worker who would become her best friend, Margie Jones, during her time at Cecil Field. Both ladies loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to Ridgecrest with their church group as well as several bus trips to Canada and New England. Mary has very fond memories of these trips and loved to share her stories with everyone. After 30 years at Cecil Field, she retired in 1998.
Mary is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Noble Scroggins and her siblings Helen, Wesley, James, Winston, Hazel and Carolyn.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Cynthia (Marvin) Mollnow and Janice Burnett, four grandchildren Scott and Kelly Kline, Daniel 'Andy' Burnett and Spencer Mollnow. Four great-grandchildren, Quinton Sarmie, Carson, Angel and Merlin Kline. Many precious nieces and nephews and dozens of cousins. And, we cannot forget the beloved FLORIDA GATORS!
The family wants to thank Hospice and Pruitt Health for their special love and care.
The viewing will be at 10:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Hardage-Giddens Rivermead Funeral Home, 127 Blanding Blvd, Orange Park, FL 32073. Memorial Service begins at 11:00 am, same location. The interment will follow at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.