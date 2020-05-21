Strasser
Mary Virginia Bates Strasser "Gini" was born on September 6, 1954 and left this earth on May 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Gini was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. She was the beloved first child of Nancy and Floyd Bates. Gini graduated from Robert E. Lee Senior High School in 1973. She then graduated from Florida Atlantic University with an English Literature degree in 1977. Later that year Gini married Gregory Thomas Strasser (Deceased). They moved to Texas and began a family. Her most significant achievement was mothering her three talented Boys. They are her pride and joy and not a move was made in her life that wasn't in a positive direction for them. Their character is a testament to her unfaltering dedication to them. For many years Gini was a valued employee of the family business, Newton Seating Company. She found her most fulfilling occupation as an Administrator and Treasurer of Trinity Lutheran Church. Gini's devotion to Trinity was displayed in the many volunteer positions she held. Outside of her tight knit family, Gini's second home was the church.
Gini was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by Taylor Gregory (Jenny), Ryan Michael (Sejla) & Clifton Thomas (Orin), her grandchildren Annabelle and William; siblings Robin McCormack (John), Michael Bates, Kelly Riley (Paul), Stacey Lewis (Allen), numerous nieces, nephews, and so many dear friends. She is missed by many because there was not a life she touched that was not improved.
In these uncertain times a celebration of Gini's life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers she would have requested donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Mary Virginia Bates Strasser "Gini" was born on September 6, 1954 and left this earth on May 14, 2020, after a brief illness. Gini was born and raised in Jacksonville, FL. She was the beloved first child of Nancy and Floyd Bates. Gini graduated from Robert E. Lee Senior High School in 1973. She then graduated from Florida Atlantic University with an English Literature degree in 1977. Later that year Gini married Gregory Thomas Strasser (Deceased). They moved to Texas and began a family. Her most significant achievement was mothering her three talented Boys. They are her pride and joy and not a move was made in her life that wasn't in a positive direction for them. Their character is a testament to her unfaltering dedication to them. For many years Gini was a valued employee of the family business, Newton Seating Company. She found her most fulfilling occupation as an Administrator and Treasurer of Trinity Lutheran Church. Gini's devotion to Trinity was displayed in the many volunteer positions she held. Outside of her tight knit family, Gini's second home was the church.
Gini was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by Taylor Gregory (Jenny), Ryan Michael (Sejla) & Clifton Thomas (Orin), her grandchildren Annabelle and William; siblings Robin McCormack (John), Michael Bates, Kelly Riley (Paul), Stacey Lewis (Allen), numerous nieces, nephews, and so many dear friends. She is missed by many because there was not a life she touched that was not improved.
In these uncertain times a celebration of Gini's life will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers she would have requested donations be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 21 to May 23, 2020.