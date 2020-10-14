Tice
Mary E. Tice, 82, of Jacksonville, FL passed away October 13, 2020.
She was a member of Highlands United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Jackson Tice, Sr.
Survivors include her children Jay (Marcia), Sherrill (Todd), and Joy, grandchildren Marie, Samantha, Nick (Kaylee), and Valia (Tim), great grandchildren Ethan, Nola, and Bradley.
A Graveside Service will be held 10 AM Monday October 19, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 2 PM to 4 PM Sunday October 18, 2020 in Evergreen Chapel.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main St Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904) 353-3649.
