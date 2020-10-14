1/1
Mary Tice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tice
Mary E. Tice, 82, of Jacksonville, FL passed away October 13, 2020.
She was a member of Highlands United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Jackson Tice, Sr.
Survivors include her children Jay (Marcia), Sherrill (Todd), and Joy, grandchildren Marie, Samantha, Nick (Kaylee), and Valia (Tim), great grandchildren Ethan, Nola, and Bradley.
A Graveside Service will be held 10 AM Monday October 19, 2020 in Evergreen Cemetery.
A visitation will be from 2 PM to 4 PM Sunday October 18, 2020 in Evergreen Chapel.
Arrangements are with Evergreen Funeral Home & Crematory 4535 Main St Jacksonville, FL 32206 (904) 353-3649.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evergreen Funeral Home LLC - Jacksonville
4535 N Main St
Jacksonville, FL 32206
(904) 353-3649
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved