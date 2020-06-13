Truta
Mary Ellen Truta of Fort Myers, formally of Jacksonville, age 92, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020, at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, Florida. Mary was born July 6, 1927, at Flower Fifth Hospital, NYC to Irish immigrant parents, Patrick and Mary (Hannigan) Dunphy. Mary was proud of her Irish heritage and being the oldest of fifteen children. She grew up in Manhattan and Queens, NY, graduating from Newtown High School, Queens, NY. Mary married the love of her life, Milenko (Mike) Truta on May 4, 1946, who predeceased her in 2005.
Mary and Mike raised their family in Bergen County, NJ, and moved to Neptune Beach, Florida in 1975. Mary worked for many years as an assistant accountant at Jacksonville General Hospital, which later became Jacksonville Medical Center. In 2001, Mary and Mike moved to Cypress Village in Jacksonville. She enjoyed her years at Cypress Village, especially her friends at the Wednesday night poker club. Those poker games were the highlight of her week and she always came with jokes to share. She was a lifetime member of the Jacksonville Beach Garden Club, Cypress Village Sew, and Chat and a member of CCW of St.Paul's Catholic Church. Mary had a zest for life, a great sense of humor and was a delightful storyteller.
Mary was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her sons Michael (Barbara), and Steven (Lynn) Truta and her daughter, Susan (Alex Sabo) Truta-Sabo. Also missing their grandmother are Matthew (Kim) Truta, Brian (Jennifer) Truta, Elizabeth (John) Morris, Jessica(Chase) Cairncross, Stacy (Joe) Charat, Emily Sabo, and Becky Sabo. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Mary and Nicholas Truta, William Morris, Grayson and Reed Charat, and Bjork and Saxby Cairncross as well as her former daughter-in-law Kristine Truta. Also grieving are her brothers Kevin and William (Jean) Dunphy and her sisters Eileen (Bob) Reilly, and Colleen (Bob) Melli as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Mary was predeceased by her brothers Patrick, John, Thomas, Michael, Charles, Roger, and James Dunphy and sisters Anne Neubauer, Elizabeth Davitt, and Kathleen Castonquay.
Mary will be buried next to her husband, Mike, a World War Two veteran, at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030.
Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, Fort Myers, FL.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 13 to Jun. 15, 2020.