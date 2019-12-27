|
|
TURNER
Mary Andrews Turner, age 85, passed away peacefully December 25, 2019. She was born May 13, 1934 in Brooker, Florida to Chester and Winnie Andrews. She grew up in a happy home with four brothers Gene, Seeber, Sonny and Wilbur. She attended and graduated a year early with honors from Bradford High School in Starke Florida. After graduation she moved to Jacksonville, Florida and worked in various secretarial positions until marrying Shelby Turner. Together Mary and Shelby raised four children Steve (Susan), Suzanne (Danny), Mike (Dottie) and Mark (Jenny) while building a family business, Turner Ace Hardware. Mary found she had a knack for retail and was integral in expanding the home decor, floral and gift sides of the business. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, especially time on the beach and taking them on trips to their home in the mountains in Banner Elk, NC. Mary and Shelby loved putting their motor home to good use and travelling around with friends and family. Some of her fondest memories included taking road trips to Gainesville for the Florida Gator Football games, where they would tailgate and cheer on the Gators with their dear friends Jay and Pat Abercrombie. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Jacksonville where she built life-long friendships with the women in her Sunday School class.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Shelby Turner, her parents, Chester and Winne Andrews and 2 brothers Gene and Seebur Andrews. She leaves behind the legacy of her 4 children, Steve (Susan), Suzanne (Danny), Mike (Dottie) and Mark (Jenny), 10 grandchildren Jennifer Horvath (Ryan), Steve Turner (Lindsay), Joey Hartley (Mary Anne), Kyle Turner (Megan), Jason Turner (Jennifer), Mitchell Turner (Sandra), Karlie Turner, Bailey Turner, Spencer Turner and Lily Turner, and 9 great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will lovingly remember her as Nee, a nickname her first grandson gave her decades ago. Mary was loved, will be missed and her memory will always be cherished.
Monday December 30, 2019, visitation will begin at 1pm followed by the funeral service at 2pm, at Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road N. The service will be officiated by Dr. John Sullivan. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, 4300 Beach Blvd Jacksonville, Florida 32207. Directly after the services, Hardage-Giddens Greenlawn Funeral Home will Host a Reception. Memorial contributions can be made to Community Hospice & Palliative Care of North East Florida at communityhospice.com. Please leave words of comfort at www.hardage-giddenchapelhills.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019