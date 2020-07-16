1/1
Mary Wade
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wade
Mrs. Mary Walker-Wade of Jacksonville, FL passed away on July 9, 2020, at the age of 79. Mrs. Wade was born in Irwin County, GA to the late Homer and Ada Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Wade and her son Michael Martin. Her life memories will be forever cherished by a very loving family, one daughter Madelene Howard, one grandson Eugene Brannon, three granddaughters Alexandria Howard, Alexis Howard, Chante Howard, one great-granddaughter Mari Brannon, one sister Maggie Pitts, two step-daughters Andrea Willis (Theodis) and Yolanda Jenkins (Broderick), three sisters-in-law Katherine Woodson, Sallie Mae Walker and Bessie Walker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5-7 PM at C. L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 AM, Restlawn Memorial Park, 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32208.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
C L Page Mortuary Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Restlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C L Page Mortuary Inc
3031 Moncrief Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 353-4434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved