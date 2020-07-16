Wade
Mrs. Mary Walker-Wade of Jacksonville, FL passed away on July 9, 2020, at the age of 79. Mrs. Wade was born in Irwin County, GA to the late Homer and Ada Walker. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Wade and her son Michael Martin. Her life memories will be forever cherished by a very loving family, one daughter Madelene Howard, one grandson Eugene Brannon, three granddaughters Alexandria Howard, Alexis Howard, Chante Howard, one great-granddaughter Mari Brannon, one sister Maggie Pitts, two step-daughters Andrea Willis (Theodis) and Yolanda Jenkins (Broderick), three sisters-in-law Katherine Woodson, Sallie Mae Walker and Bessie Walker, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, from 5-7 PM at C. L. Page Mortuary, 3031 Moncrief Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32209. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 10:00 AM, Restlawn Memorial Park, 2600 Ribault Scenic Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32208.
