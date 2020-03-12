|
|
WALKER
Mary Pauline Walker
Mary Pauline (Polly) Carter Walker of Jacksonville, Florida died peacefully surrounded by her family on March 8, 2020. She was born on August 15, 1933 in Baxley Georgia and moved to Jacksonville while in elementary school. She was predeceased by her husband, William Eugene Walker, Jr. and brothers Billy Carter and Harold Carter; survived by two daughters, Mary Helen Solomon and Karen Walker Hyde (Whit), and grandchildren James Tyler Solomon, Whitley Hyde and Walker Hyde (Shonie) and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Walker was a member of Ortega Baptist Church for many years, and remained active at St. John's Presbyterian Church until her passing.
She was a devoted wife and mother, caregiver to her precious grandchildren, homemaker, store greeter, community volunteer, and friend to many.
Services for interment of ashes will be held in April under the care of Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, Jacksonville Fl. Donations in honor of Mrs. Walker may be sent to Community Hospice and Palliative Care of Jacksonville, FL , 4266 Sunbeam Rd. 32257. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020