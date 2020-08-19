White
Mrs. Mary Louise White (69) entered into rest on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Homegoing Service will be held 11:00am, Sat. Aug. 22 at the Greater Zion Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 6317 118th St., Rev. Willie O. Tucker, Pastor. Mary will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Aug. 21 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Greater Zion Grove and Sat., from 9:00am until hour of the service at the church. Interment will be in the Edgewood Cemetery. Services from the Heart are in the care of the Northside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 6665 New Kings Rd (904) 765-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com