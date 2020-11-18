Correnti
On Satruday, November 7th Mary Wisenbacker Correnti, daughter of Homer Wisenbaker and Lonie McCranie, passed away peacefully in Jacksonville, Florida. She was born in Clearwater, Florida on December 30, 1925, living a full and long life of 94 years. In October of 1943, she married Nicholas George Correnti shortly before he deployed as a Marine during World War 2. They had three children together, Ronnie, Richard, and Barbara all of whom she survived. Mary also survived her husband of 68 years, Nick, who passed away in 2011. Mary is survived by her grandchildren Christian Correnti, Courtney Lee, and Trevor Lee and by her eight great-grandchildren. Mary was also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews, here are the names of just a few: Julie and Tony (from Mary's sister Lucille) Claudia, Donna, Alan, Dean, and Wayne (from Mary's sister Marguerite) James, Jim, Leonard, Joe and Richard (from Mary's sister Betty).
Mary had an energy and passion for life that was evident in everything she did. She was a committed Christian, helping to found Grace Bible School and Church in Jacksonville, Florida, and investing innumerable hours in Master's Mission, and organization in rural North Carolina dedicated to preparing Christian missionaries for fieldwork. She had church families in both Robbinsville and Jacksonville that she adored deeply.
Nick and Mary were able to split their time living in Robbinsville, North Carolina in the summertime to enjoy the mountains and living in Jacksonville, Florida during the winter to be closer to their family. Their lake home in North Carolina was open to everyone and many families have fond memories of their time on Lake Santeetlah with the Correnti's. Mary's endless energy was always on show at the cabin, tending to her gardens, swimming across the lake and back, and taking her daily 2-mile walk around the community were just a few of the things that kept her busy. She lived a life filled with love for her family and friends and will be remembered for generations. In lieu of flowers, consider a gift to Master's Mission in her honor at http://www.mastersmission.org/
