Turley
Maryann Cavallaro Turley, 79, died peacefully in her sleep at her home on Friday, August 30, 2019. A lifelong resident of Jacksonville, FL. Maryann was born on November 5, 1939, to George and Fortunata Cavallaro. She is survived by her husband, Clovis Turley, daughters Leighann Johnigean (Joseph) and Vanessa Whitmarsh (Jason). Grandchildren Maryann Jimenez (Alessandro), Roxanne Vaccaro (John), Graig Johnigean, Sophia Johnigean, Dominick Johnigean, Hannah Stickley, Gretchen Stickley, Andrew Donaldson IV (Megan) and Meghean Irey (Jim). Great grandchildren Andrew Geer, Jaxon Irey, Dylan Irey, Olivia Vaccaro, Gianna Vaccaro, Andrew Donaldson V and Ava Donaldson and brothers Larry Cavallaro (Rose) and Angelo Cavallaro and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her son Andrew Graig Donaldson III, brother Rocco Morabito, sister Jennie Phillips, sister-in-laws Sophie Morabito and Olivia Cavallaro and brother-in-law Frank Phillips.
Maryann graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1957 and attended Jacksonville University. She was employed by the Duval County School Board and Cavalier Products before retiring in 1976 to care for her elderly mother and newborn daughter. "Onie" as she was affectionately called, had a deep love for her large family and many friends. She very much enjoyed hosting everyone at her home most weekends to enjoy her wonderful "authentic" Italian and traditional American cooking. As a young girl she attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with her beloved parents, brothers and sisters and later attended Blessed Trinity Church. She has been a member of the Assumption Church for the past 35 years.
Viewing will be Friday, September 6, 2019, at the Assumption Catholic Church at 2403 Atlantic Blvd beginning at 9am. The Holy Rosary will begin at 10am followed by the celebration of Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery with a reception at the Oaklawn Legacy Lodge.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019