MACON

A Funeral Service celebrating the life of Mrs. Maryland Laster Macon, "Tweety," will be held 11AM, SATURDAY, March 23, 2019 in the Rufus E. Payne Memorial Chapel of the mortuary, with Elder Toby J. Johnson, officiating. A native of Jacksonville, she attended the local public schools of Duval County, graduating from Boylan Haven School for Girls. Furthering her education, she earned a B.S. degree in Home Economics from Florida A&M University and the Masters degree was conferred at Columbia University – New York. Mrs. Macon was employed by the Duval County School Board as a Teacher and Guidance Counselor, having rendered over 30 years of dedicated service before retiring. Other affiliations include Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. – Gamma Rho Omega Chapter, National Council of Negro Women, Jack & Jill – Jacksonville Chapter and Jacksonville Chapter of the Moles. Mrs. Macon was predeceased by her husband, Artansel E. Macon. Survivors include her daughter, Ms. Tamara Macon Reed, granddaughter, De'Lease Reed; niece, Mrs. J. Pamela Grant-Adams (Charlie); a number of other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Macon will rest in the Master's Touch Ministry, 4510 Soutel Dr. for visitation FRIDAY from 5:30PM until 7:00 PM (All rites will be held from 4PM until 5:30PM) and in the mortuary Saturday from 9AM until the hour of service. Interment will be in Edgewood Cemetery.

Friends are asked to assemble at the mortuary under the direction of ALPHONSO WEST MORTUARY, INC., 4409 Soutel Dr., (904) 766-9671. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary