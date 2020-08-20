Wiggins
Mason Edward "Ed" Wiggins, Sr., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 92. He leaves behind Ann Bridget Conroy Wiggins, his beloved wife of 68 years; three daughters, Lucy, Eileen and Cathleen (Gary); two sons, Mason and Joseph; four grandsons, Ian (Brittany), Sean (Amanda), Bryant (Kayla), and Chris (Annie); a sister, Lency Michelle Crews of Georgia; and, numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was a native of Jacksonville. He served in the United States Air Force for 28 years, and after retirement, worked 17 years for the United States Postal Service. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, and the quintessential family man -- his greatest happiness was when he was with his wife, children and grandchildren. All of his children say, "we were so blessed to have him as our Daddy, he was a good, kind, generous man who loved his family and was very much loved by his family. We will miss him greatly." A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 29 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1606 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow in the church hall. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com
. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com