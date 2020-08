WigginsMason Edward "Ed" Wiggins, Sr., passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the age of 92. He leaves behind Ann Bridget Conroy Wiggins, his beloved wife of 68 years; three daughters, Lucy, Eileen and Cathleen (Gary); two sons, Mason and Joseph; four grandsons, Ian (Brittany), Sean (Amanda), Bryant (Kayla), and Chris (Annie); a sister, Lency Michelle Crews of Georgia; and, numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was a native of Jacksonville. He served in the United States Air Force for 28 years, and after retirement, worked 17 years for the United States Postal Service. Ed was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle, and the quintessential family man -- his greatest happiness was when he was with his wife, children and grandchildren. All of his children say, "we were so blessed to have him as our Daddy, he was a good, kind, generous man who loved his family and was very much loved by his family. We will miss him greatly." A viewing will be held on Friday, August 28 at HARDAGE-GIDDENS HOLLY HILL FUNERAL HOME, 3601 Old Jennings Road, Middleburg, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 29 at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 1606 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, at 1:00 pm. Reception to follow in the church hall. Please post words of comfort at www.hollyhillfunerals.com . Masks and social distancing guidelines will be observed.Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com