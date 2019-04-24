Home

Matthew Lawrence Puthuff

Matthew Lawrence Puthuff, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday April 6th, 2019.
He was born on Oct. 31st 1963 in Jacksonville, FL to John and Edna Puthuff. He was a graduate of Forrest High School and Jones College, where he learned to enjoy all types of music. He was a lifelong member in Boy Scouts and was active in the Muscular Dystrophy Telethon for over 30 years. He was a huge fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Florida Gators and Tampa Bay Rays. He was a faithful member of St Matthews Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, John Puthuff Jr. and his brother John (Tommy) Puthuff III.
He is survived by his mother, Edna Puthuff, his sisters Debi Britton (Jim, deceased) Lyn Wingate (Brian), Karen O'Brien (Steve), his brothers Mark Puthuff and Chris Puthuff and 2 aunts, Jean Pavone and Ann Santarone. He was also blessed to have many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Matthew to Boy Scout Troop #34, 5630 Wesconnet Blvd or .
Services will be held on April 26th at 11:00 at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 1773 Blanding Blvd., Jacksonville, FL.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 24, 2019
