Matthew Monroe McCranie, 46, passed peacefully Sunday, April 28th, 2019 at his home in Huntsville, AL. Matt was born on October 31st, 1972 with a joyful and friendly nature that accompanied him all the days of his life. While he met many strangers, it was hard to leave an encounter with Matt as anything but a friend. He was a graduate of the University of Alabama and student manager for the Crimson Tide football team during the 1992 National Championship. Matt was most connected to his deep and enduring Christian faith. His love for Jesus Christ and the Christian community sustained him through health struggles later in his life. It was always remarked that Matt knew people everywhere he went. Matthew was always the energy in the room. People were drawn to him. He had a smile, kind word and "Roll Tide" for every person he met. We mourn the loss of a loving heart gone too soon, but we take comfort that he is at peace. Matt is survived by his parents George & Beverly McCranie; siblings, Julie & Scott McCranie; and grandfather, Carl McCranie. He was preceded in death by grandparents Mildred & James Brewer, and Vivian McCranie. Matt's life will be celebrated at a memorial service Thursday, May 2 at 11am at Laughlin Service Funeral Home, Huntsville, AL.

