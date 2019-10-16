Home

Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, Inc.
2212 Emerson Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 399-4150
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home
2212 Emerson St.
Jacksonville, FL
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wayman Temple AME Church
8855 Sanchez Rd
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Wayman Temple AME Church
8855 Sanchez Rd
Matthew Turner


1939 - 2019
Matthew Turner Obituary
Turner
Mr. Matthew Turner (79) slept away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He leaves to cherish his loving children, Ross Turner (Tracey), Donna Turner and Kendra Turner; 3 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be held 12:00pm, Sat., Oct. 19 at the Wayman Temple AME Church, 8855 Sanchez Rd, Rev. Dr. Mark L. Griffin, Pastor. Mr. Turner will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 18 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., from 10:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
