Turner
Mr. Matthew Turner (79) slept away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019. He leaves to cherish his loving children, Ross Turner (Tracey), Donna Turner and Kendra Turner; 3 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends. Homegoing Services will be held 12:00pm, Sat., Oct. 19 at the Wayman Temple AME Church, 8855 Sanchez Rd, Rev. Dr. Mark L. Griffin, Pastor. Mr. Turner will rest for loved ones and friends on Fri., Oct. 18 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel and Sat., from 10:00am until the hour of service at the church. Interment will be in the St. Nicholas Cemetery by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson St. (904) 399-4150.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019