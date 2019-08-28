|
SOLIAH
It is with profound sadness that we confirm the unexpected death of Matthew Tyler Soliah at age 41, on August 7th, 2019. Matt was born on October 13, 1977, in Edina, Minnesota, and was the son of Glen and Barb (Maxwell) Soliah. In 1981, at the age of 3, he moved with his family to Jacksonville, Florida where he spent his childhood years.
Matt attended Fort Caroline Elementary School and was in the last class of students who attended Stanton College Preparatory School from grades 7 – 12. Matt excelled in both academics and athletics throughout school and graduated with honors from Stanton in 1996 with an International Baccalaureate diploma. Following graduation, he attended the University of Florida, where he graduated with honors in 2000 with degrees in Computer Information Systems and Business Administration.
Matt loved all sports and enjoyed sharing his passion for football, basketball, soccer, and golf with his son, Evan. He was a lifelong Gator, Jaguar, Viking, and D.C. United fan and enjoyed attending both college and professional games as well as watching Evan play on a variety of sports teams.
Matt loved his country. He was recruited directly out of high school to work for the federal government and was awarded a full college scholarship, as well as an internship each summer during college in Washington D.C. Following his college graduation, Matt moved to the Virginia suburbs of Washington D.C. to continue his 23 years of service to his country.
Throughout his career, Matt had the privilege to serve alongside hundreds of men and women all over the world who work quietly behind the scenes to serve and protect our country internationally. He worked in many different countries around the world, including moving his family to overseas assignments in Austria, Germany, and Poland. Over the years, Matt developed friendships with countless colleagues all over the world many of whom described him as both a patriot and a hero.
In addition to his parents, Matt is survived by his wife, Jennifer, 10-year-old son, Evan, and sisters Megan Soliah and Tiffany Soliah. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws, and countless colleagues and friends, including lifelong friends Brian, John, Phillip, Carl, Eric, Adri, and OJ, all of whom he considered a part of his extended family.
A celebration of Matt's life was held on August 17th in Herndon, Virginia, and a private internment followed at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon. Arrangements were handled by Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, VA.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 28 to Sept. 1, 2019