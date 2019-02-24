|
|
THOMPSON
Matthew Underwood Thompson, 72, passed away on January 12, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on November 28, 1946 in Yukon, Duval Co., FL to Jane Sutton and John Quitman Underwood Thompson. He was a graduate of the University of Louisville with a B.S. in Chemistry. He retired after a long career in the insurance industry. He is survived by his loving wife Nada M. Thompson of Jacksonville, sister Peggy T. Davis (Steve) of Greenville, SC, brother John M. Thompson (Kelli) of Tampa, and sister Patricia A. Thompson of Ponte Vedra; niece Sarah Davis Garceau (Mike) of Woodbury, MN, niece Lauren E. Davis of Atlanta, niece Anna Thompson Kauk (Chris) of Palm Coast, and nephew Marcus A. Thompson of St. Augustine; great niece Julia and great-nephews Alastair, Paul and Sebastian; stepson Aleksandar Matovich (Svety) and sons Filip and Stefan; sister-in-law Helen Zek (Nikola).
A memorial service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, Ponte Vedra at 11:00 AM on March 1.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Please Sign the Guestbook @Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 24, 2019