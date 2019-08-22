Home

Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1203 Hendricks Ave.
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 396-1611
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Episcopal Church of Our Saviour
12236 Mandarin Road
Jacksonville, FL
Matthew White


1984 - 2019
Matthew White Obituary
White
Matthew "Matt" Robert White, 35, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 after a ten year battle with addictions. Matt was born in Tampa, Florida on May 12, 1984 and moved to Jacksonville when he was two years old. All who knew Matt mourn his passing and particularly his direct family – parents Bob and Becky, sister Katye and brother Drew. He was an avid GATOR and JAGUAR fan. Matt loved drumming and computers and was always available to help those in need. He also loved animals and in particular his dogs throughout his life – Molly, Jackson, Addie and Gracie. Matt was well loved by family, friends and coworkers. Rest now Matt - you are pain free and at peace. A service to celebrate Matt's life will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 24th, at the Episcopal Church of Our Saviour, 12236 Mandarin Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32223. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Great Rescue of Northeast Florida www.greatrescue.org and the Florida Recovery Center www.floridarecoveryschools.org. Arrangements under the care of Naugle Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1203 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, Florida 32207. (904)396-1611 www.Nauglefuneral.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
