Medlock
Mattie Fowler Medlock, Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., Senior Pastor & Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus, and the interment will be in Restlawn Cemetery.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020