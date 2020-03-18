Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
(904) 354-0545
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carthage Chapel - JACKSONVILLE
929 W BEAVER ST
Jacksonville, FL 32204
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Bethel Baptist Institutional Church
215 Bethel Baptist Street,
Jacksonville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mattie Medlock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mattie Fowler Medlock


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mattie Fowler Medlock Obituary
Medlock
Mattie Fowler Medlock, Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Institutional Church, 215 Bethel Baptist Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32204, Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Jr., Senior Pastor & Bishop Rudolph W. McKissick, Sr., Pastor Emeritus, and the interment will be in Restlawn Cemetery.
Carthage Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 929 West Beaver Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mattie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -